COVID-19 related death reported in Mason… the latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Mason County on Wednesday, while new cases were reported across the region.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported an additional death due to COVID-19 in Mason County. This death makes 25 total deaths in the county due to COVID-19.

Vaccines for Gallia County residents

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, the Gallia County Health Department provided an update on vaccine scheduling for residents of Gallia County.

“The Gallia County Health Department is able to accept an additional 170 appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for those individuals 80+ for the week of January 19th. Any individual who was not able to get an appointment can call the Health Department tomorrow and Friday at 740-441-2018, 740-441-2950, or 740-441-2951 between the hours of 8AM-4PM to schedule an appointment. Over 800 appointments have been scheduled over the next 4 weeks and if any additional spots open for the other age groups we will notify the public,” read the post.

Information on vaccines in Mason and Meigs Counties will be provided as it becomes available.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,856 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 13 since Tuesday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 25 deaths, 108 hospitalizations, and 1,541 presumed recovered individuals (15 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 1,856 total cases reported by ODH on Wednesday are as follows:

0-19 — 238 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 317 cases (2 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 253 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 283 cases (1 new case, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 266 cases (2 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 224 cases (3 new cases, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 156 cases (1 new case, 29 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 119 cases (33 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 24 additional recovered individuals and one additional hospitalization.

There are 67 active cases, and 1,038 total cases (976 confirmed, 62 probable) since April in an update on Wednesday. There have been a total of 20 deaths, 951 recovered cases, and 57 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,038 Meigs County cases, as of Wednesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 38 cases (3 new cases)

10-19 — 96 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 151 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 140 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 159 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 151 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 137 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 16 total hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 106 cases (1 new case, 17 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 17 cases (1 new case, 5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,250 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday morning, 18 more than Tuesday. Of those, 1,216 are confirmed cases and 34 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 25 deaths in Mason County.

As reported earlier in this article, DHHR reported an additional death due to COVID-19 — a female in the 70-79 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,250 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 24 cases (plus 1 probable case)

10-19 — 107 cases (plus 4 probable case)

20-29 — 203 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 139 cases (plus 9 probable case (2 new), 5 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 176 cases (plus 6 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 203 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 177 cases (plus 4 probable case, 4 death, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 187 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 18 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

On Wednesday, Mason County remained “red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was67.34 on Wednesday, with a 8.30 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 6,701 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 7,372). There were 79 new deaths (21-day average of 72), 288 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 292) and 15 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 29) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 104,392 cases with 1,671 deaths. There was an increase of 1,189 cases from Tuesday and 37 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,676,606 lab test have been completed, with a 5.44 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 9.09 percent. There are 27,982 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday that 100,696 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 16,434 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

