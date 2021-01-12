COVID-19 related deaths reported in Mason… the latest case information for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

OHIO VALLEY — Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Mason County on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported two additional deaths in Mason County on Tuesday. These individuals were a female in the 70-79 year age range and a male in the 90-99 year age range.

In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health reported 18 new cases on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven new COVID-19 cases as part of Tuesday’s update. The health department also reported that a total of 227 Phase 1A individuals have been vaccinated by the health department.

Local Schools

Eastern Local School District reported a positive case of COVID-19 involving a “student or staff member at Eastern Local Middle School” in a letter from Supt. Steve Ohlinger posted to the district website and Facebook pages on Tuesday.

“Due to the individual not being in the school setting since prior to the holiday break, no contact with other students or staff has occurred,” stated Ohlinger in the letter.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,843 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of 18 since Monday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 25 deaths, 108 hospitalizations, and 1,526 presumed recovered individuals (19 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 1,843 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 236 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 315 cases (5 new cases, 6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 251 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 282 cases (4 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 264 cases (2 new cases, 9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 221 cases (1 new case, 23 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 155 cases (2 new cases, 29 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 119 cases (33 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported seven additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 15 additional recovered individuals.

There are 75 active cases, and 1,022 total cases (960 confirmed, 62 probable) since April in an update on Monday. There have been a total of 20 deaths, 927 recovered cases, and 56 hospitalizations since April.

Age ranges for the 1,015 Meigs County cases, as of Monday, are as follows:

0-9 — 35 cases

10-19 — 95 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 148 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 139 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 156 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 150 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 135 cases (3 new cases, 15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 105 cases (17 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (8 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

Additionally, 63 individuals in Phase 1A of the COVID vaccine distribution process were vaccinated on Jan. 11 by the Meigs County Health Department. This was the Meigs County Health Department’s third Phase 1A clinic. These additional doses brings the total vaccinations of Phase 1A to 227.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,232 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday morning, 14 more than Monday. Of those, 1,198 are confirmed cases and 34 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 24 deaths in Mason County.

As reported earlier in this article, DHHR reported two deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday. One individual was a female in the 70-79 year age range and the other was a male in the 90-95 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,232 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 24 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 107 cases (plus 4 probable case, 6 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 201 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 134 cases (plus 7 probable case (1 new), 3 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 172 cases (plus 7 probable cases, 9 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 200 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 3 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 176 cases (plus 5 probable case, 4 death)

70+ — 184 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 17 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County remained “red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 64.11 on Tuesday, with a 8.55 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,981 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 7,424). There were 100 new deaths (21-day average of 74), 486 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 299) and 49 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 31) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 103,203 cases with 1,634 deaths. There was an increase of 921 cases from Monday and 40 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,664,418 lab test have been completed, with a 5.40 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 8.68 percent. There are 28,577 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday that 93,481 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 13,764 people have been fully vaccinated.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Editor’s Note: The Jan. 8 article included incorrect age range data for Mason County. This has been corrected in today’s article. Ohio Valley Publishing apologizes for the error. Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

