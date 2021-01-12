Point Council discusses river museum bid

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council met virtually on Monday evening to discuss the river museum, city ordinances and upcoming projects.

Craig Baker and Kent Blackwood with Thrasher Group, the engineers selected for the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Cook Learning Center, spoke to council about the update on the bids for building the new facility. As previously reported by the Register, six bids were received for the project, but all were over budget. Baker told council Thrasher made a list of “valued engineered projects” in an effort to get the project under budget.

Baker said the lowest bidder, Persinger, said it would be able to get the project bid under budget with the valued engineered projects.

Council approved a motion to move forward with awarding the bid to Persinger upon completion of the paperwork, which the contractor will submit to Thrasher Group.

City council approved a motion to follow the West Virginia Code in collecting outstanding payments on water and sewer bills in the city. City Attorney Joe Supple researched options for the city to collect fees. In addition to following the state code, the city will also give a 30-day notice to the resident or owner before filing a notice of lien.

For other municipal service fees, the city has to pass a new ordinance to be able to file a notice of lien to collect the fees. The first reading of the ordinance was held on Monday. The final reading and vote will take place at the February meeting.

Council approved the purchase of a truck for the water department. The vehicle is available on the state bid list for $26,294. City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the department has two older trucks that are out of commission.

Tatterson updated council on the CARES Act funds received by the city. Tatterson said the city’s application was approved for $377,000, of which 10 percent will need to go to the attorney who filed the applications. The city recently applied for an additional $42,000.

Tatterson said two of the water wells will be cleaned for $15,000 each. The wells are cleaned on a rotational basis. Tatterson and Mayor Brian Billings reminded council this price is only for the cleaning and will not cover any repairs if needed.

Billings asked council members to create a list of roads that need paved or potholes repaired in their respective wards. Billings said the city tries to pave selected roads three times per year.

Two new police officers are scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 25 for the city, according to Billings.

In council member concerns,

-Gabe Roush said he stepped away from organizing the Bikes and BBQ event, usually in June, and is waiting to see how that festival will transition this year. Roush said he would keep the council updated when he knows more.

-Judy Holland said a resident notified her that the brick at Medal of Honor Park is getting mold. Street Commissioner Randy Hall said he would take a look at it.

-Dylan Handley said he has been approached by many residents about dogs barking and howling. Handley said he called the county dog warden for the dogs outside of the city limits, but questioned what could be done for the animals inside the city limits. Hall said he and Tatterson have reviewed the ordinance many times and it states “no consequence.” Handley said he feels the city needs to enforce the rules and should change the ordinance. Supple will be looking into the ordinances on dogs in the city.

All council members were present at the meeting along with Mayor Billings and Clerk Tatterson.

