4-H members honored in recycling competition

POINT PLEASANT — Five members of the Point Pleasant-based Haer Bears 4-H club have been honored by the Recycling Coalition of West Virginia for their entries in the coalition’s youth contests.

Tori Bentley and Shalyn Lyons were honored for their efforts in the coalition’s Coloring Contest, while Brent Zyvonoski, Corey Swisher and Ethan Kincaid earned accolades for their submissions to the coalition’s Freedom Contest.

Winning entries in the Coloring Contest identified recyclable, compostable and trash items on a coloring sheet. The Freedom Contest encouraged older students to express themselves by creating a painting or drawing, writing a poem, composing or recording a song, producing a video, writing an essay, sculpting something, or completing any project based on a recycling theme.

Bentley and Lyons each earned a $25 gift card for finishing first in the grades K-1 and 2-3 age groups respectively. Zyvonoski, Swisher and Kincaid each received a $75 gift card for finishing first in the grades 4-6, 7-8 and 9-12 divisions respectively. For more information on the contest entries, as well as photos of the winners, go to www.wvrecycles.com.

The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia is a non-profit environmental organization whose mission is to promote the effective and sustainable reduction, reuse and recycling of materials otherwise destined for disposal. The Recycling Coalition pursues these goals by promoting the purchase of products made from recycled content material; by coordinating and facilitating activities relative to recycling; and by fostering communications among organizations, government agencies and individuals through the sharing of ideas and resources.