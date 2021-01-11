Hartford filing period begins

HARTFOFD — The candidate filing period for the Town of Hartford municipal election began Monday, according to Recorder Cheryl Oldaker, and will continue through Jan. 30.

Set to be chosen in the June 8 election are a mayor, recorder, and five council members.

The present administration includes Mayor Gordon Spencer, Recorder Oldaker, and council members Nancy Anderson, Carol Spencer, Dale Gibbs, Natalie Greene, and Matthew Greene. While Oldaker said she will be seeking reelection, Mayor Spencer said he is undecided at this time.

The council meets once a month on the third Thursday at 5 p.m. The mayor is paid $100 a month; the recorder, $375 a month; and the council, $50 a month each.

Those wishing to run for office can obtain an application at the water office, Oldaker said. The office is presently closed to the public, but employees remain working. Potential candidates can either knock on the door or call 304-882-2521, she added. The filing fee for any office is $5.

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

