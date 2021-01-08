COVID-19 deaths reported in Meigs, Mason … Latest data from Gallia, Mason and Meigs

OHIO VALLEY — COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Meigs and Mason counties on Friday.

Three COVID-19 related deaths were reported by the Meigs County Health Department on Friday. One individual was in the 70-79 age range, while the other two were in the 80-89 age range. There are currently 79 active cases in Meigs County.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported an additional death in Mason County due to COVID-19 on Friday morning. This individual was a male in the 50-59 age range.

The Ohio Department of Health reported nine new COVID-19 cases in Gallia County on Friday. The new cases brought the county to a total of 1,808 cases since March.

Local schools

Meigs Local Supt. Scot Gheen told Ohio Valley Publishing that students will return to the classroom on Monday after being on full remote learning since Thanksgiving break. Those returning to the classroom will do so on the same blended learning plan under which they began the year, with Monday-Wednesday being in-person days and Thursday and Friday remote learning days. Students who were originally on remote learning will remain on that learning plan.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,808 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Friday’s updates. This is an increase of nine since Thursday’s update.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 25 deaths, 105 hospitalizations, and 1,461 presumed recovered individuals (13 new) as of Friday.

Age ranges for the 1,808 total cases reported by ODH on Friday are as follows:

0-19 — 234 cases (1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 307 cases (6 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 245 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 276 cases (4 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 257 cases (9 hospitalizations, 1 death)

60-69 — 219 cases (21 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 151 cases (28 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

80-plus — 119 cases (33 hospitalizations, 12 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 29 additional recovered individuals, three new deaths and one new hospitalization.

There are 79 active cases, and 981 total cases (919 confirmed, 62 probable) since April in an update on Friday. There have been a total of 20 deaths (three new), 882 recovered cases (29 new), and 55 hospitalizations (one new) since April.

Age ranges for the 981 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 32 cases

10-19 — 89 cases

20-29 — 144 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 133 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 151 cases (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 3 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 146 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 126 cases (15 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 101 cases (1 new case, 16 hospitalizations, 1 new death, 5 total deaths)

80-89 — 42 cases (8 hospitalizations, 2 new deaths, 9 total deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

DHHR reported 1,164 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday morning, 19 more than Thursday. Of those, 1,113 are confirmed cases and 32 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 21 deaths in Mason County.

As noted earlier in this article, DHHR reported an additional death on Friday — a male in the 50-59 year age range.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 1,164 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 20 cases

10-19 — 101 cases (plus 4 probable case (3 new))

20-29 — 184 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 127 cases (plus 6 probable case, 1 new confirmed case)

40-49 — 163 cases (plus 8 probable cases (2 new))

50-59 — 191 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 3 deaths, 6 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 165 cases (plus 6 probable case (1 new), 4 death, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 177 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 14 deaths, 5 new confirmed cases)

On Friday, Mason County changed to “orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 55.49 on Friday, with a 7.94 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are red and orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 9,535 new cases on Friday (21-day average of 7,464). There were 82 new deaths (21-day average of 75), 318 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 316) and 34 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 33) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Friday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, DHHR is reporting a total of 97,898 cases with 1,554 deaths. There was an increase of 1,896 cases from Thursday and 36 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,610,917 lab test have been completed, with a 5.25 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.72 percent. There are 28,189 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Tuesday that 77,156 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 109,440 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

Editor’s Note: The Jan. 8 article included incorrect age range data for Mason County. This has been corrected in today’s article. Ohio Valley Publishing apologizes for the error. Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

