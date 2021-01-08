Mayor’s position to see decreased salary in Mason, beginning July 1

MASON — In a move just days before the municipal election filing date is set to begin, the Mason Town Council voted to decrease the mayor’s salary for the upcoming term.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Steve Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns, Becky Pearson and Sarah Stover.

According to Dennis, the pay for the mayor’s position will go from $200 per week, or $10,400 annually, to $125 per week, or $6,500 annually. The new rate will take effect July 1.

The mayor said the reason she introduced the decrease is due to lack of ongoing projects. She said when she was given the pay raise several years ago, a sewer, water, and sidewalk project were ongoing. At this time, however, there is only one project.

The position is part-time and loosely based on the mayor spending 12 hours per week performing the duties of office.

The filing period for those wishing to run for office in the June 8 municipal election begins Monday. Due to the filing fee being set at one percent of the current term salary, anyone wanting to run for mayor will still pay a filing fee of $104, Dennis said. Since the town hall is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, those wanting a candidate filing packet can call 304-773-5200 to make arrangements to get one.

The town hall will reopen to the public on Feb. 1, Dennis said. The community room will remained closed for rentals, however, until further notice. The public must wear masks to enter town hall.

In other action, the council:

Approved the resignation of Joe Day as a laborer;

Heard a report from Police Chief Colton McKinney that he will be meeting with other towns to join in efforts to curtail drugs;

Agreed to place an ad in the newspaper seeking an engineering firm for the design phase of the Clifton water upgrade project;

Heard a report from Dennis that a bid had been awarded by the West Virginia Department of Highways for the sidewalk project that will make curbs handicap accessible from Anderson to Adams streets; and,

Agreed to allow Chief McKinney to advertise for a part-time police officer.

The next regular meeting will be Jan. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

