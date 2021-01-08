Mobile home destroyed in Hartford fire, no injuries but pets perish

HARTFORD, W.Va. — A mobile home was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon at the Shady Grove Trailer Park in Hartford, W.Va.

The New Haven and Community Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m., and firefighters arrived to find the trailer fully engulfed, according to Fire Chief Stephen Duncan. It is believed the fire was electrical in nature, and might have started in the area of the microwave, he said.

Duncan reported the trailer’s occupant, Telena Young, was not at home at the time of the blaze. He said there were no injuries, but several pets perished in the fire.

The Mason Volunteer Fire Department was also on scene, and both returned to their stations at around 3:30 p.m.

The Town of Hartford issued a statement on it’s Facebook page Thursday, telling residents that due to the firemen using the fire hydrants, water might be discolored for a period of time. They were advised to let water run until it was clear, or postpone drinking, cooking or doing laundry until the water settled.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

