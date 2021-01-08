Leon election filing period to begin

LEON — The filing period for those wishing to seek office in the Town of Leon has been announced by Recorder Renae Riffle.

Potential candidates can file beginning Monday through Jan. 30. Those to be elected in the June 8 municipal election are a mayor, recorder, and five council members.

The filing fee for any of the offices is $6. Applications can be obtained by calling Mayor Bruce Riffle at 304-812-7070.

Both Bruce and Renae Riffle said they do not plan to seek reelection. Current council members include Mary Thevenin, Sue McKeever, Ray Gordon, and Sam Legg, with one seat being vacant. All positions are considered part-time.

Recorder Riffle said the mayor receives $1,600 per year; the combined recorder/treasurer gets $800 per year; and each council member receives an annual $480. The mayor and recorder serve on the three-seat sewer board. The recorder is also the secretary/treasurer of the board, and as such earns $75 per month.

To seek office, a person must live within the limits of the municipality, and be registered to vote in the municipality. The lone exception is for the office of recorder, who is not required to live within the limits, but must have a working knowledge of the Quickbooks program, Recorder Riffle said.

Leon council meetings are held once a month on the first Monday after the first Tuesday. Those elected on June 8 will take office on July 1 for a four-year term.

By Mindy Kearns

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

