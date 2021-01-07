Pulmonologist, sleep medicine specialist joins PVH

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH) announces pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist Mostafa Kurdi, M.D., FCCP, has joined its medical staff.

According to a news release from PVH, “Dr. Kurdi is welcoming patients to his outpatient practice.”

The release went on to state, “Dr. Kurdi is a highly specialized, board-certified, and fellowship-trained pulmonologist who has managed all aspects of pulmonary and sleep medicine for more than 17 years. He earned four board certifications with the American Board of Internal Medicine including Internal Medicine, Sleep Medicine, Pulmonology, and Critical Care. Dr. Kurdi holds certifications in advanced cardiac life support and basic life support.

“Dr. Kurdi earned his medical doctorate at the Damascus University Medical School in Damascus, Syria and completed his internal medicine residency program at Wayne State University Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Oakland, Michigan. Dr. Kurdi completed his fellowship training in pulmonology at Columbia University Harlem Hospital in New York, New York. He competed his fellowship training in critical care at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kurdi to the Pleasant Valley medical community,” states Jeff Noblin, FACHE, CEO. “Dr. Kurdi is an exceptionally trained and very experienced pulmonologist who is coming to us from Weston, WV. He will be a great asset to those in the Ohio Valley region who are experiencing pulmonary or sleep medicine issues. In addition, we are pleased Dr. Kurdi is bringing his expertise in dealing with COVID-19 and other respiratory-related illnesses.”

According to the news release, “As a pulmonologist and sleep medicine specialist, Dr. Kurdi is looking forward to contributing to his patients’ lives by being there to help them improve their pulmonary health. Dr. Kurdi brings compassion, understanding, advanced training, and experience to his role in pulmonary and sleep medicine.”

If you are struggling with breathing problems, emphysema, cystic fibrosis, lung cancer/tumors, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, chronic bronchitis, or any other pulmonary health concern, or if you have sleep apnea and/or insomnia talk to your primary care physician about a referral to Pleasant Valley Pulmonologist, Mostafa Kurdi, M.D.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with pulmonologist Mostafa Kurdi, M.D., please call 304-675-5010.

Information provided by PVH.

