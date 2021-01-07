Posted on by

Meigs man arrested on drug charge


An alleged 3.6 grams of methamphetamines and two reported oxycodone, along with cash and drug paraphernalia, were found following a traffic stop on the Pomeroy-Mason bridge Wednesday, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney. The chief said Paul Eugene Wilson, 58, of Pomeroy, Ohio was arrested following a search of the vehicle.


MASON, W.Va. — A Meigs County man has been arrested and charged with a felony by the Mason Police Department, following a traffic stop on the Pomeroy-Mason bridge.

Police Chief Colton McKinney said Paul Eugene Wilson, 58, of Pomeroy, Ohio, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver times two.

The traffic stop and vehicle search were made Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. by McKinney and Sgt. Tyler Doss. They reportedly found an alleged 3.6 grams of methamphetamines and two reported oxycodone. Also found were small bags, a scale, $1,103 cash, and other drug paraphernalia items, the chief said.

Wilson was transported to the Western Regional Jail, where he remained late Thursday morning.

