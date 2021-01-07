‘Science of Gardening’ calendar available from WVU Extension

POINT PLEASANT — The West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Service is helping both novice and seasoned gardeners gain tips, educational information and move via the 2021 garden calendar.

The calendar, themed “The Science of Gardening,” looks at the science-based information behind gardening, including how seeds germinate, the importance of earthworms in your soil, how plants use nutrients, the role of pollination, and more.

The calendar also offers bonus materials and highlights that include growing advice, pest management tips, food preservation recommendations and recipes from WVU Extension Service experts.

To obtain a copy of the calendar, while supplies last, or learn more about gardening and healthy lifestyles, contact the WVU Extension Service office in Mason County at 525 Viand Street, Point Pleasant.

Copies of the 2021 calendar also are available at the Mason County Courthouse entrance, The Mason County Library and the Ohio Valley Bank in all in Point Pleasant.

Beginning in early 2021, the calendar also will be available online, at extension.wvu.edu, and will feature bonus articles and videos geared toward helping growers make the most of their gardening efforts.

For additional tips and information, visit WVU Extension Service at extension.wvu.edu, follow @WVUExtension on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and check out WVU Extension Service on YouTube.

Submitted by Lorrie Wright, Mason County WVU Extension.