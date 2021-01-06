State, regional officials react to D.C. protests

OHIO/WEST VIRGINIA — State and regional leaders who represent Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties released statements on Wednesday afternoon in response to the protests which took place in Washington D.C.

“This is the United States of America. This needs to stop right now. We don’t do this. It’s not who we are.” — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.)

“We are okay & ready to get back to the Senate chamber to finish our work. These thugs cannot and will not run us off. We will continue to govern.” — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) via Facebook

“My staff and I are safe.

The violence at the Capitol needs to end now.

The lives of countless workers – journalists, staff, and Capitol Police are being put at risk by this attack on our democracy.” — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) via Facebook

“The right to protest peacefully is protected under the Constitution but the actions by violent mobs against our law enforcement and property at the US Capitol building today are not. President Trump should condemn this unacceptable vandalism and violence.” — U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) via Facebook

“I’m shocked and dismayed by the violence here in the Capitol. This is not the way Americans solve our problems.” -Congressman Bill Johnson, Ohio 6th District (R-Marietta)

“I am safe. We are praying for the Capitol Police and thank them for keeping us safe.” — Congresswoman Carol Miller, W.Va. 3rd District via Facebook

“The rule of law means the same rules for everybody. Those of us who called for prosecution of the people who stormed the federal courthouse in Portland must apply the same demand to those who stormed the Capitol today. The color of your skin or the slogan upon your banner must not change what is and is not acceptable.

Let all of us in Ohio remain peaceful. Do not let a sense of injustice produce more injustice.” — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

“This is an embarrassment to our country. This must stop immediately. The President should call for the demonstrators to leave our Capitol Building. The final step in the constitutional process of electing our president has been disrupted. The stopping of the count of the Electoral College votes has occurred because the security of the U.S. Capitol has been breached by a violent mob. As a nation of laws, this is simply not acceptable. Lawlessness is not acceptable. This is an affront to our Constitution and everything we hold dear. Those who breached the Capitol breached the Constitution. Peaceful demonstrations outside the Capitol are an exercise of the demonstrators’ First Amendment rights. Stopping the constitutional process by which we elect the president is not.” — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

“What’s going on inside the U.S. Capitol looks like what we would see in a third-world nation. It does not look like America. It is not patriotic. The constitutional peaceful transfer of power is what makes America special. What’s happening right now is a sad day for America.” — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted via Twitter

“The violence that we are witnessing right now in Washington, D.C. is absolutely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest possible terms. People have every right to have their voices heard peacefully. But there is no place in our country for this type of activity.” — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice via Facebook

These were the most current comments available at press time on Wednesday.

