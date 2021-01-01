Four departments battle New Year’s Eve fire

POINT PLEASANT — 2020 did not go quietly.

On New Year’s Eve, firefighters with four departments battled what reportedly began as a residential structure fire on Second Street in downtown Point Pleasant.

According to Chief Jeremy Bryant, the Point Pleasant Fire Department received the call at roughly 4:54 p.m. on Thursday. Bryant said the residential structure fire spread to a neighboring residential structure as well as to a garage – one person was transported and released from a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Bryant also reported to the Register “the fire was intense and there were reports of explosions coming from the property.”

The Point Pleasant Fire Department was assisted by firefighters with the Gallipolis, Flatrock and Mason fire departments, as well as Mason County EMS personnel and officers with the Point Pleasant Police Department.

The blaze is currently under investigation by the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, Bryant said.

Firefighters from the Point Pleasant Fire Department, with assistance from the Gallipolis, Flatrock and Mason fire departments, battled this blaze on Second Street on Thursday. (Point Fire Department | Courtesy)