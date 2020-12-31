Vaccine available this weekend for those over 80

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Health Department will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to county residents over 80 years old on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Point Pleasant High School from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The vaccinations are free to Mason County residents, but they must show proof of residency in Mason County, according to the social media post by the Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. The department received the Moderna vaccine, which will be administered during the event.

The division of homeland security and emergency management said the distribution will run as a drive-thru style clinic in the high school parking lot on a first come, first serve basis. Participants should remain in vehicles, and have identification and insurance cards (if applicable).

The office asks participants to not show up early, as traffic could cause safety issues.

Questions can be directed to Mason County Health Department at (304) 675-3050.

