OVB presents donation to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va.—Ohio Valley Bank (OVB) recently presented a $10,000 donation as part of a multi-year commitment to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital (HFCH) at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network.

According to a news release, OVB’s dollars sponsor a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) patient room at the hospital. The donation is an important part of the bank’s ongoing mission to put “Community First.”

“So many in our community have been able to take comfort in the advanced care provided in the hospital’s NICU right here in our hometown. At Ohio Valley Bank, we work hard to protect valuable community resources like this. Thanks to the customers and shareholders of the bank who were able to make this donation possible through their support,” said OVB Vice President Chris Preston.

“We are thankful for the donation that Ohio Valley Bank has made to help our tiniest patients,” said Eduardo Pino, MD, medical director of the HFCH. “We are proud to have a community that is so giving that helps us provide excellent care, right here at home.”

Information submitted by OVB.

Pictured from left, Kristi Arrowood, director of development, Mountain Health Network Foundations; Kevin Fowler, president, Cabell Huntington Hospital; Jon Jones, assistant cashier, western Cabell region manager; Dr. Ed. Pino, medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and chief medical information officer for Mountain Health Network; Bradley Burck, vice president, Mountain Health Network Foundations; Chris Preston, vice president, business development West Virginia; and Melanie Akers, director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. (OVB Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.30-OVB.jpg Pictured from left, Kristi Arrowood, director of development, Mountain Health Network Foundations; Kevin Fowler, president, Cabell Huntington Hospital; Jon Jones, assistant cashier, western Cabell region manager; Dr. Ed. Pino, medical director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and chief medical information officer for Mountain Health Network; Bradley Burck, vice president, Mountain Health Network Foundations; Chris Preston, vice president, business development West Virginia; and Melanie Akers, director of Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. (OVB Courtesy)