New cases, hospitalizations reported

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, as well as new hospitalizations in Gallia County, and a new case involving a high school athletic program.

The Ohio Department of Health reported 28 new cases and two new hospitalizations in Gallia County on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight new cases of COVID-19, bringing the active case total to 105 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Mason County on Tuesday. There have been a total of 992 cases since March.

Local Schools

Eastern Local School District announced on Tuesday that it has been “informed of one student or staff member involving an athletic program at Eastern High School has tested positive for COVID-19.”

“For the safety of the student-athletes and staff, all activities involving this particular athletic program have been suspended through January 6, 2021,” continued the statement from Supt. Steve Ohlinger.

A similar statement was released on Dec. 22 involving an athletic program at the high school, with that team’s activities suspended through the month of December.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,613 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of 28 since Monday.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department have reported a total of 20 deaths, 97 hospitalizations (two new), and 1,191 presumed recovered individuals (44 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 1,613 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 214 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 276 cases (4 new cases, 5 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 211 cases (7 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 242 cases (6 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 4 total hospitalizations)

50-59 — 233 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 9 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 190 cases (20 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

70-79 — 135 cases (4 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-plus — 112 cases (1 new case, 30 hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total county to 861 cases (808 confirmed, 53 probable) since April. The new cases bring Meigs County to a total of 105 active cases.

Age ranges for the 861 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 25 cases

10-19 — 77 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 131 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 107 cases (3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 132 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 124 cases (1 new case, 3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 114 cases (1 new case, 12 hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 93 cases (2 new cases, 16 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 39 cases (8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 51 hospitalizations, 15 deaths and 741 recovered individuals since the pandemic began.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting two of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 992 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, 12 more than Monday. Of those, 963 are confirmed cases and 29 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 14 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 992 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 17 cases

10-19 — 85 cases (1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 157 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 107 cases (plus 6 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 149 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 1 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 155 cases (plus 4 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths)

60-69 — 138 cases (plus 5 probable case, 3 death, 5 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 155 cases (plus 4 probable cases, 10 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

On Tuesday, Mason County continues to be “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 45.79 on Monday, with a 9.16 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,526 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 8,217). There were 151 new deaths (21-day average of 77), 560 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 353) and 52 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 38) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 82,773 cases with 1,284 deaths. There was an increase of 1,337 cases from Monday and 21 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,468,110 lab test have been completed, with a 4.72 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 10.45 percent. There are 24,264 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR reported on Monday that 34,474 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 72,175 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_covid-18.jpg