Board of Ed. approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met last week to approve agenda items.

All board members — Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Ashley Cossin and Meagan Bonecutter — were present during the meeting.

The board approved Richard Sargent as an approved driver for the 2020/21 school year. His driving record has been approved by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles.

For professional personnel matters, the board granted Family Medical Leave for Katie Burns, Teacher, Ashton Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; and approved the employment of Joel Hilbert, Substitute Teacher, Job #001-041-P, effective for the 2020/21 school year.For service personnel matters, the board approved the following: Medical Leave for David Jarvis, Custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Angel McCoy, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; Family Medical Leave for Vicki Watterson, Cook, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; the transfer of Jodi Craft, Aide, Central Office Itinerant, to Aide/ECCAT/Bus Supervisory, Beale Elementary School, effective January 5, 2021; and employment of Beth Foreman, Substitute Aide, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the employment of the following as Mason County Teacher Led Virtual School Instructors, on an as needed basis, Central Office Itinerant, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Shawn Queen, Wendy Lehew, Sherry Pullin, Tish Graziano, Lisa Bryant, Amy Pinkerton, Niki Meadows, Rachel Carroll, Dawn Bays, Jonathan Hersman, Donna Surface, Chad Roberts, Alisha Wallis, Heather Thompson, June Kessinger, Mark Bell, Kimberly Bond, John Lambert, Phyllis Russell, Rhonda Blankenship, Jennifer Wickline, Benjamin Grady, David Withrow, David Darst, Andrew Burns, Tammy Burns, Susan Krichbaum, Tiffany Thorn, Jodi Roush, Adam Watson, Lori Zuspan, Stacy Bissell, Cody Greathouse, David Bonecutter, Jonathan Cottrill, Rachel Reynolds, Rachel Dehainaut, Robert Grady, Carla Grady, Jennifer Marcum, Amanda Evick, Diana Bossie, Andrew Layton, Carolyn Douthit, Kyle Green, Mary Farley, Ruth Sheets, Erin Tolliver, Bridget White, Vickie Bale, Matthew Fields, Heather Lloyd, Daniel Tench, Melinda Tyree, Pamela Stearns, Valerie Wolford, Richard Sargent, Lora Kidwell, Jodie Page, Amber Marciano, Cherry Weikle, Ian Duff, Beverly Chapman, and Caitlin Towner.

The board of education approved the finance report for orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $920,348.60.

The Mason County Board of Education had a special meeting planned for Tuesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the superintendent position.

The next regular business meeting for the board will be Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

