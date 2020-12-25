Board of Ed. discusses virtual school

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to discuss the county virtual school program.

Supt. Jack Cullen explained to board members how the supplemental virtual school teaching contracts will work for virtual schools. Cullen said some teachers have a misunderstanding that if they do not apply for the supplemental contract, they will not have to teach virtual school, but Cullen said this is not the case. If there are not enough teachers who apply for the supplemental virtual school teaching contract, some educators will still have to teach the virtual students.

On the supplemental contract, teachers will be paid $75 per student per subject for the semester and the work will be done by the teacher after school hours. For the teachers who do not take the supplemental contract, if they are needed to teach some virtual students, the work will have to be done during the school day during the week and they will not be paid.

Cullen said he would rather pay the teachers for the additional work they are doing. The job posting for supplemental contracts will be listed again in the coming weeks.

Cullen said it is difficult to estimate how many teachers they will need, but knows the need for elementary physical education, music and special education is there.

The board passed a motion to update the frequently asked questions (FAQs) on the board’s website. This list provides answers to many questions the board members have received about the contracts and the Mason County Teacher Led Virtual School program.

During the meeting, Cullen said there will be a registration form for all school employees to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Cullen said the form is due back to the state board of education after the first of the year, but there is no word on when vaccinations will begin for school employees.

The board of education recently had the sound and video system updated in the meeting room. Tuesday’s meeting was the first with the upgraded system and issues could be worked out after the meeting streamed, if needed. Cullen said he has received many complaints that people could not hear people speaking during the meeting.

The board will meet with the county health department again on Jan. 4 and students are tentatively set to return to school on Jan. 5.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting is set for Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

