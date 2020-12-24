New Haven Council wraps up 2020

NEW HAVEN — End-of-year needs were approved for purchase by members of the New Haven council during a recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Rebecca Benson, and council members Jessica Rickard, Roy Dale Grimm, Steve Carpenter, and Colton McKinney.

The water and sewer department will be receiving new computer equipment. Council members approved up to $1,000 for a computer, scanner and fax machine.

It was reported that gear boxes have been installed at the sewer plant, and are operational. The council voted to buy an extra gear box motor to keep as a spare. Members also approved buying a probe at a price of between $1,700 and $2,000.

Employees benefitted from purchases, as well. It was noted the police officers were being fitted for uniforms. Town workers will receive steel-toed boots, and it was agreed to rent uniforms for them.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to get prices on a motor for the Suburban;

Put into place a “Police Policy and Procedure” manual;

Hired Jase Heckamen as a part-time worker for the sewer department;

Purchased a half-page advertisement in the Wahama High School yearbook;

Added another phone to the cell phone plan, to be used by the town worker who is “on call”;

Agreed to hire a part-time police clerk;

Decided to give year-end employee incentives in the amount of $75 to those with under a year of service, and $200 to those with over a year of service;

Heard concerns from resident Harry Roush; and,

Discussed residents who were not paying for water due to the water tank being on their property, and what to do since the tank has been relocated.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

