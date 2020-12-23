New deaths reported across tri-county… latest case information for Mason, Meigs, Gallia

OHIO VALLEY — New coronavirus-related deaths were reported across the tri-county region on Wednesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported a new death in the 80+ age range on Wednesday for Gallia County, as well as 28 new cases.

The Mason County Health Department reported the death of a female in the 70-79 age range on Wednesday, as well as 17 new cases.

On Wednesday, ODH reported one additional death that was not in the Meigs County Health Department’s report on Tuesday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,522 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Wednesday’s updates. This is an increase of 28 since Tuesday.

As noted above, ODH reported a new death on Wednesday in the 80 years + age range.

ODH and the Gallia Health Department reported a total of 20 deaths (1 new), 94 hospitalizations (one new) and 1,014 presumed recovered individuals (39 new) as of Wednesday.

Age ranges for the 1,522 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 208 cases (3 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 258 cases (4 new cases, 5 total hospitalizations)

30-39 — 194 cases (3 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 223 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 217 cases (5 new cases, 8 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 189 cases (4 new cases 20 total hospitalizations, 3 total deaths)

70-79 — 128 cases (4 new cases, 25 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-plus — 105 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 29 total hospitalizations, 9 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

ODH reported 754 total cases on Wednesday. ODH reports 14 total deaths, which is one more than the county health department reported on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 797 total cases (748 confirmed, 49 probable), since April, on Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 797 Meigs County cases, as of Tuesday, are as follows:

0-9 — 24 cases

10-19 — 68 cases

20-29 — 124 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 99 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 120 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 118 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 107 cases (5 new cases, 11 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 81 cases (3 new cases, 13 total hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 37 cases (8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

On Wednesday, the Mason County Health Department announced a total of 925 cases (since the pandemic began) — this is 17 more than Tuesday. Of those, 83 are active.

As noted above, the department reported an additional death in the county on Wednesday. This newest death is a female in the 70-79 year age range.

There are currently 8 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 15 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 920 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, 14 more than Tuesday. Of those, 900 are confirmed cases and 20 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 13 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 920 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 14 cases

10-19 — 76 cases

20-29 — 142 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 100 cases (plus 4 probable case, 2 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 141 cases (plus 5 probable cases)

50-59 — 148 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 129 cases (plus 2 probable case, 3 death, 4 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 150 cases (plus 3 probable cases (2 new), 10 deaths, 3 new confirmed cases)

On Wednesday, Mason County returned to ”Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map after one day of being “orange.” The county is “red” on the WVDE weekly map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 49.03 on Wednesday, with a 8.41 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,790 new cases on Wednesday (21-day average of 9,852). There were 109 new deaths (21-day average of 80), 431 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 388) and 52 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 41) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Wednesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Wednesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 75,936 cases with 1,194 deaths. There was an increase of 1,199 cases from Tuesday and 23 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,410,382 lab test have been completed, with a 4.46 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 11.51 percent. There are 22,826 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR is reporting that 18,488 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. So far, 60,875 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

