Merry Christmas, Mason County

Pictured is Gunn Park with the City of Point Pleasant’s official Christmas tree, dedicated to those who have lost their lives to, and those affected by, the coronavirus. Also pictured, the Light of Christmas submissions to benefit Mason County Toys for Kids. High above it all (if you look closely) is what has been referred to as the “Christmas Star” in the distance. The Point Pleasant Register wishes everyone in Mason County a Merry Christmas. The Register will not be printing on Friday, Dec. 25 so that our staff may celebrate the Christmas holiday with their families. Regular printing resumes on Saturday, Dec. 26. (Suzi Konz | Courtesy)

