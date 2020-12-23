Caroling and Christmas cheer… Church delivers holiday songs

POINT PLEASANT — The praise team from LifeSpring Community Church held its second annual Christmas Caroling this past weekend throughout the streets of Point Pleasant.

The group performed traditional Christmas songs, but “with a modern feel,” said team member Levi Billiter. The caroling group stopped at the Mason County Homeless Shelter, Pleasant Valley Rehab Center and Twin Rivers Towers.

“As a church, we look for ways to reach out and give back to community,” Billiter said. “We felt with so many not being able to leave their homes this year, the least we could do is bring some spirit home to them.”

Billiter said people of all ages came out of their houses to sing and dance along with the praise team.

“We wanted to return some Christmas cheer to Point Pleasant, which has been in short supply this year,” Billiter said.

Members of the LifeSpring praise team include Claire Cottrill, Brianna Decker, Kait Ramirez, Billiter, Eli Wilson, Garrett Watterson, Mark Hussell and Missie Hussell.

LifeSpring Community Church offers Sunday services via Facebook Live. There will be a “Christmas special” on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. on the church Facebook page.

Information provided by Levi Billiter.

