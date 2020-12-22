New death reported in Mason… 45 new cases reported in tri-county

OHIO VALLEY — One new death and 45 new cases were reported throughout the tri-county region on Tuesday.

The Mason County Health Department reported an additional death on Tuesday — a male in the 60-69 year age range. This makes 14 total deaths in the county due to COVID-19. The health department also reported 12 new cases.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday in Gallia County, making 1,494 total cases since March.

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight new of COVID-19 on Tuesday. There are currently 83 active cases in the county.

Local Schools

Eastern Local Schools Supt. Steve Ohlinger notified families and staff that “one student or staff member involving an athletic program at Eastern High School has tested positive for COVID-19. For the safety of the student-athletes and staff, all activities involving this particular athletic program have been suspended for the remainder of the month of December.” The release, which was posted on the district’s Facebook page, stated the district has been in direct communication with the county health department.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,494 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of 25 since Monday.

ODH reported a total of 19 deaths, 93 hospitalizations (two new) and 975 presumed recovered individuals (35 new) as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 1,494 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 205 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 254 cases (4 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 5 total hospitalizations)

30-39 — 191 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 219 cases (2 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 212 cases (6 new cases, 8 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 185 cases (6 new cases 20 total hospitalizations, 3 total deaths)

70-79 — 124 cases (1 new case, 25 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-plus — 102 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 28 total hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported eight additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to its news release on Monday.

Thirty-two new recovered cases were reported, by the department on Tuesday.

There are now 83 active cases and 701 recovered cases. A total of 13 deaths have been reported since April, with a total of 45 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 797 total cases (748 confirmed, 49 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 797 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 24 cases

10-19 — 68 cases

20-29 — 124 cases (2 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 99 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 120 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 118 cases (1 new case, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 107 cases (5 new cases, 11 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 81 cases (3 new cases, 13 total hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 37 cases (8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

On Tuesday, the Mason County Health Department announced a total of 908 cases (since the pandemic began) — this is 12 more than Monday. Of those, 70 are active (58 less than Monday).

The department reported an additional death in the county on Tuesday. This newest death is a male in the 60-69 year age range.

There are currently 8 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 14 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 906 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, the same as Monday. Of those, 888 are confirmed cases and 18 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 12 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 906 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 14 cases (1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 76 cases (1 less confirmed case)

20-29 — 140 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 4 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 98 cases (plus 4 probable case)

40-49 — 142 cases (plus 5 probable cases)

50-59 — 146 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 2 less confirmed cases)

60-69 — 125 cases (plus 2 probable case, 3 death, 2 less confirmed cases)

70+ — 147 cases (plus 1 probable case, 9 deaths)

On Tuesday, Mason County returned to ”orange” on the West Virginia County Alert System map for the first time in several weeks. The county is still “red” on the WVDE weekly map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 49.03 on Sunday, with a 7.57 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 7,678 new cases on Tuesday (21-day average of 9,854). There were 130 new deaths (21-day average of 81), 546 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 388) and 51 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 41) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 74,737 cases with 1,171 deaths. There was an increase of 1,400 cases from Monday and 42 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,404,017 lab test have been completed, with a 4.43 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 10.25 percent. There are 22,864 currently active cases in the state.

DHHR is reporting that 15,914 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to residents of West Virginia. 21,075 doses have been received by the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

