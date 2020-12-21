New death reported in Gallia… Over 100 new cases reported in tri-county since Friday

OHIO VALLEY — One new COVID-19 related death was reported in the tri-county region on Monday with over 100 total new cases reported over the weekend.

One new death, a person in the 60-69 age range, was reported in Gallia County, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). There were 51 new cases reported since Friday and two new hospitalizations.

The Mason County Health Department reported a total of 32 new cases since Friday as part of Monday’s update.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 21 total new cases (20 confirmed, 1 probable), as well as 49 new recovered cases and two new hospitalizations on Monday.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,467 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Monday’s updates. This is an increase of 51 since Friday.

ODH reported a total of 19 deaths (one new), 91 hospitalizations (two new) and 940 presumed recovered individuals (66 new) as of Monday.

Age ranges for the 1,467 total cases reported by ODH on Monday are as follows:

0-19 — 203 cases (5 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 250 cases (15 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 189 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 217 cases (11 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 206 cases (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 8 total hospitalizations)

60-69 — 179 cases (7 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 20 total hospitalizations, 1 new death, 3 total deaths)

70-79 — 123 cases (1 new case, 25 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

80-plus — 100 cases (2 new cases, 27 hospitalizations, 8 deaths)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 20 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case over the weekend, according to its news release on Monday.

Forty-nine new recovered cases were reported, as well as two new hospitalizations.

There are now 107 active cases and 669 recovered cases. A total of 13 deaths have been reported since April, with a total of 45 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 789 total cases (740 confirmed, 49 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 789 Meigs County cases, as of Friday, are as follows:

0-9 — 24 cases (1 new case)

10-19 — 68 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 122 cases (1 new case, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 98 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 119 cases (5 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 117 cases (4 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 107 cases (5 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 11 total hospitalizations)

70-79 — 78 cases (1 new case, 1 new hospitalization, 13 total hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 37 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

On Monday, the Mason County Health Department announced a total of 896 cases (since the pandemic began) — this is 32 more than Friday. Of those, 128 are active (seven less than Friday). There are currently 14 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 13 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 906 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Monday, 34 more than Friday. Of those, 888 are confirmed cases and 18 are probable cases. DHHR has reported 12 deaths in Mason County.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 906 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 13 cases (1 new confirmed case)

10-19 — 77 cases (4 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 136 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 8 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 98 cases (plus 4 probable case, 6 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 142 cases (plus 5 probable cases (2 less), 9 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 148 cases (plus 2 probable cases (1 new), 2 deaths, 2 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 127 cases (plus 2 probable case, 2 death, 5 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 147 cases (plus 1 probable case (1 less), 9 deaths, 1 new confirmed case)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 53.34 on Sunday, with a 8.23 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange and red.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 6,548 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 9,919). There were 75 new deaths (21-day average of 81), 301 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 390) and 37 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 41) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Monday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Monday, DHHR is reporting a total of 73,337 cases with 1,129 deaths. There was an increase of 995 cases from Sunday and 1 new death. DHHR reports a total of 1,396,471 lab test have been completed, with a 4.38 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 7.19 percent. There are 22,877 currently active cases in the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

