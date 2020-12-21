Timberline Mountain opens for ski season

DAVIS — Ski season is officially underway in Canaan Valley with the recent grand opening of Timberline Mountain.

According to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice’s office, last week’s grand opening is a result of $16 million in new investment by Perfect North Slopes, which purchased the resort in November 2019.

“I’m thrilled to have Timberline Mountain open and operating this winter season, and I know I speak on behalf of all West Virginians when I say thank you to Perfect North Slopes for their investment in one of our state’s most prized properties,” Gov. Jim Justice said. “Congratulations on a successful grand opening. I look forward to touring the improvements soon.”

According to the news release, since construction began on the property in March 2020, the resort has made many enhancements, including a 5,000-square-foot addition and remodel to the interior of the lodge to accommodate additional seating. Other improvements include two new terrain parks, a new beginner area, and increased snowmaking.

Visitors to the resort can now use a new type of lift as well. The Doppelmayr is a new six-person, high-speed lift that offers a short 4-minute and 19-second ride to the top. Along with the Doppelmayr, Timberline Mountain has 10 seats in total of uphill capacity, nearly doubling capacity from what existed on the property previously.

“Timberline Mountain is a true West Virginia gem, and we are thrilled to see its revitalization. We join so many West Virginians today in saying thanks to Perfect North for bringing new life to this beloved property,” said Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby. “The West Virginia tourism industry also extends a special thanks to Governor Justice and the Legislature for their continued support and investment in this growing sector of West Virginia’s economy.”

The news release from the governor’s office stated, “A recipient of the West Virginia Tourism Development Act tax credit program, Timberline Mountain is a prime example of a company creating and expanding tourism development projects in West Virginia that showcase the wealth and beauty the state has to offer.

“Since 2019, the Tourism Development Act tax credit program has received more applications than the first decade of the program alone. Recent applications represent more than $250 million in investment in West Virginia’s tourism industry.”

“I’m thrilled to see continued growth in tourism,” said Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch. “We are seeing this industry emerge in West Virginia under Governor Justice’s leadership. We thank Perfect North for their investment, and we look forward to many years of partnership.”

“We are delighted to expand our family business to this beautiful area in West Virginia. Our goal is to provide a great experience on the snow for individuals, families, and friends, with a commitment to excellence in operations and guest service,” said Timberline Mountain CEO, and Perfect North Slopes President, Chip Perfect. “We are so grateful for the welcome and hospitality, and are looking forward to many years of creating lasting memories on the snow.”

Information provided by the office of Gov. Jim Justice.