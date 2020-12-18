Ruane convicted of aggravated murder of her child

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — A Crown City, Ohio woman has been convicted of aggravated murder in the death of her 16-month old child, according to a news release from the office of Gallia County Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren.

Holdren announced Joyceann Louise Ruane, age 25, of Crown City, was convicted Thursday in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court of Aggravated Murder, a special category felony; a firearm specification, indicating Ruane used a firearm to facilitate the offense of Aggravated Murder; and Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree. These convictions result from the July 23, 2020, shooting and subsequent death of Ruane’s 16-month-old child, according to the news release.

As previously reported by Holdren’s office, Ruane was indicted by a Gallia County Grand Jury earlier this month on one count of Aggravated Murder (with gun specification), a special category felony; and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability, a felony of the third degree.

As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the official complaint filed in Gallipolis Municipal Court, states on July 23, Gallia County 911 received a call to respond to a shooting in the 900-block of Double Creek Road, Crown City. Upon arrival, a detective with the Gallia Sheriff’s Office found the child victim (described as a 16-month female) with a gunshot wound to the head but still breathing.

Gallia Sheriff Matt Champlin said the officer began to provide immediate medical care to the child as did Gallia EMS personnel.

The complaint further alleges Ruane “acknowledged she had developed a plan, retrieved a gun, and shot the child after an argument with the child’s father.”

Ruane is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Margaret Evans in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Ruane reportedly could face the following maximum sentences: life without parole for the Aggravated Murder conviction; a 3-year prison term for the firearm specification; and up to a 3-year prison term for the Having Weapons While Under Disability conviction.

According to Holdren, the State of Ohio will be seeking the maximum penalty for the Defendant – life in prison without parole.

