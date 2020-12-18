Commissioners discuss grants, CARES money

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday for a regular business meeting, where they discussed updates on grants.

During the meeting, commissioners heard from Dennis Zimmerman, Director of the Office of Emergency Services (OES), with an update on the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Zimmerman said many of the funds requested and approved should be received by the county soon.

Zimmerman said the funds left from the governor’s block grant will likely be going to the health department to cover some of the costs of hiring extra nurses during the pandemic.

The commissioners agreed to allow the county grant writer, Alan Miles, to pursue other grants instead of focusing solely on the CARES Act.

County Clerk Diana Cromley said she should know about the results of her recent grant applications after the first of the year.

Commissioners approved to pay $5,331.60 for the administrative work for the Broadband Project grant, according to County Administrator John Gerlach.

All three commissioners — Rick Handley, Sam Nibert and Tracy Doolittle — were present at the meeting.

The Mason County Commissioners set the 2021 organizational meeting for Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

