2021 Miss West Virginia Rhododendron Royalty chosen

Amidst the pandemic, royalty was chosen to represent the title of Miss West Virginia Rhododendron earlier this month.

According to a news release, the pageant, held part virtually/part drive-thru, is under the direction of Delyssa Edwards. Edwards hosted the pageant as a preliminary to the new state pageant she is coordinating, Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High, and Collegiate America.

A total of 23 contestants competed in Zoom interviews, sent in videos of themselves modeling Fun Fashion, and then competed in Evening Gown, one at a time, during a drive-thru pageant.

Those winning titles for 2021 are: Ella Grant, Tiny Miss West Virginia Rhododendron; Mia Park, Little Miss West Virginia Rhododendron; Harlee Houdersheldt, Young Miss West Virginia Rhododendron; Vivienne Montgomery, Junior Miss West Virginia Rhododendron; Leela Williams, Pre-Teen Miss West Virginia Rhododendron; Madison Burnside, Teen Miss West Virginia Rhododendron; Campbell Moore, Miss West Virginia Rhododendron; Jayda McHorney, Ms. West Virginia Rhododendron; and Amanda Fellure, Mrs. West Virginia Rhododendron.

All contestants will now move onto to compete for free in the state pageant which will be held Feb. 20-21, 2021 in Milton. The Milton Performing Arts Center will host the production, and Edwards said the pageant is taking applications until Jan. 23, 2021 for anyone that may want to compete.

Please contact Edwards for additional questions at 304-593-8998.

Information and photos for this article provided by Edwards.

Pictured are 2021 Miss West Virginia Rhododendron Royalty. Front row, from left: Junior Miss, Vivienne Montgomery; Little Miss, Mia Park; Young Miss, Harlee Houdersheldt; Tiny Miss, Ella Grant; and Pre-Teen Miss, Leela Williams. Back row, from left, Mrs, Amanda Fellure; Miss, Campbell Moore; Teen Miss, Madison Burnside; and Ms., Jayda McHorney. Royalty will now compete in the Miss West Virginia Elementary, Jr. High, High, and Collegiate America Pageant.