COVID cases continue to rise … Meigs, Mason remain ‘red’; Gallia ‘orange’

OHIO VALLEY — Double digit COVID-19 case increases were reported in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties on Thursday, while Meigs County also reported 70 new recovered cases.

The Mason County Health Department reported 24 new cases on Thursday afternoon. There are currently 121 active cases in the county.

The Gallia County Health Department reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the county on Thursday, as well as four new hospitalizations.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 70 new recovered individuals, bringing the active case count to 119 cases.

Long-Term Care

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported on Wednesday eight active positive staff at Lakin Hospital. DHHR reports a total of 13 resident cases and 27 staff cases from the current and previous outbreak.

Amber Findley, director of PVH Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said the facility has two recovered residents and six recovered staff. Findley said there are no positive cases at the facility and they are testing two times per week. In DHHR’s report on Wednesday, there are two active positive residents and five active positive staff listed for the week.

The Ohio Department of Health reported new cases this week at Abbyshire Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (27 new resident cases, four new staff cases); the Gallipolis Developmental Center (two new staff cases); Holzer Senior Care (17 new resident cases, seven new staff cases); Rescase (one new staff case); and Overbrook Rehabilitation Center (one new staff case).

Ohio Public Health Advisory System

Gallia County remains one of only four “Orange” Counties in the state of Ohio on the Public Health Advisory System map which was updated on Thursday. Orange counties are Gallia, Vinton, Hocking and Monroe. Richmond County is the lone “Purple” county in the state. Yellow is considered the lowest advisory level, followed by orange, red and purple.

Gallia County met three of the seven indicators: new cases per capita, new cases increase and non-congregate cases. The county did not meet the indicators for emergency department visits, outpatient visits, hospital admissions and ICU bed capacity.

Meigs County remains red on the map, while meeting three of the seven indicators, down one from last week. Meigs County met three of the seven indicators: new cases per capita, new cases increase and non-congregate cases. The county did not meet the indicators for emergency department visits, outpatient visits, hospital admissions and ICU bed capacity. In previous weeks, Meigs had met the indicator for ED visits.

Gallia County ranks 6th of Ohio’s 88 counties in highest rate of occurrence for the past two weeks. A total of 333 cases were reported in Gallia County, which is equal to 1,113.8 cases per 100,000 population from Dec. 2-15.

Meigs County ranks 75th of the 88 counties with 147 cases reported in the past two weeks, which is equal to 641.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Local schools

Gallipolis City School District announced on Thursday that it will resume athletic and extracurricular activity practices on Monday, Dec. 28, with games and events starting as early as Jan. 2, 2021. Athletics and other extracurriculars had been suspended since Dec. 7.

Southern Local School District, in a letter posted to the district website on Thursday, reported “either a Southern Elementary School staff member or student have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have been placed in quarantine due to direct contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.”

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) and the Gallia County Health Department reported a total of 1,405 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Thursday’s updates. This is an increase of 42 since Wednesday.

ODH reported a total of 88 hospitalizations (4 new) and 856 presumed recovered individuals (21 new) as of Thursday. There have been a total of 15 deaths in Gallia County, according to ODH.

Age ranges for the 1,405 total cases reported by ODH on Thursday are as follows:

0-19 — 197 cases (7 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

20-29 — 233 cases (8 new cases, 4 hospitalizations)

30-39 — 183 cases (9 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 205 cases (4 new cases, 3 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 197 cases (7 new cases, 7 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 170 cases (2 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 19 total hospitalizations, 2 deaths)

70-79 — 121 cases (3 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 24 total hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

80-plus — 98 cases (2 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 27 total hospitalizations, 7 deaths)

Unknown — 1 case

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 16 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one probable case, according to its news release on Thursday. Additionally, 70 individuals were added to the recovered case total. There are now 119 active cases and 620 recovered cases. A total of 13 deaths have been reported since April, with a total of 43 hospitalizations.

The new cases bring Meigs County to 119 active cases, and 752 total cases (704 confirmed, 48 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 752 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 23 cases

10-19 — 67 cases (1 new probable case)

20-29 — 118 cases (4 new cases, 1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 94 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

40-49 — 110 cases (4 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

50-59 — 112 cases (2 new cases, 2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 100 cases (2 new cases, 10 hospitalizations)

70-79 — 73 cases (1 new case, 12 hospitalizations, 4 deaths)

80-89 — 36 cases (1 new case, 8 hospitalizations, 6 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County remained “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting three of the seven indicators on Thursday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 849 cases on Thursday, since the pandemic began — this is 24 more than Wednesday. Of those, 121 are active and 715 are recovered. There are currently 13 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 13 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 856 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, 20 more than Wednesday. Of those, 839 are confirmed cases and 17 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 856 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 12 cases

10-19 — 72 cases (3 new confirmed cases)

20-29 — 126 cases (plus 2 probable cases)

30-39 — 90 cases (plus 4 probable case, 5 new confirmed cases)

40-49 — 132 cases (plus 6 probable cases (1 new), 2 new confirmed case)

50-59 — 143 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 122 cases (plus 2 probable case (1 new), 2 death, 1 new confirmed case)

70+ — 142 cases (plus 1 new probable case, 9 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 65.73 on Thursday, with a 8.16 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 11,412 new cases on Thursday, more than double Wednesday’s total (21-day average of 10,164). There were 117 new deaths (21-day average of 77), 370 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 393) and 38 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 41) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Thursday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Thursday, DHHR is reporting a total of 68,485 cases with 1,071 deaths. There was an increase of 1,636 cases from Wednesday and 32 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,353,347 lab test have been completed, with a 4.23 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 9.13 percent. There are 21,832 currently active cases in the state.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Sarah Hawley contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_covid-10.jpg

Meigs, Mason remain ‘red’; Gallia ‘orange’