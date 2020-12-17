Santa to visit this weekend

POINT PLEASANT — Santa will be visiting the City of Point Pleasant with the fire department this weekend and on Christmas Eve.

On Friday and Saturday evenings from 5-10 p.m., Santa will be at the McKinney residence at 2012 Maxwell Ave. Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said they prefer people stay in their vehicles for safety and traffic issues.

Santa will return on Christmas Eve for his annual rounds with the fire department. Bryant said the truck will leave the station around 5:30 p.m. next Thursday and will cover every street in Point Pleasant and Henderson. There is not a schedule of where Santa will be at a specific time, but it is suggested for residents to keep a watch for the fire truck.

Bryan said the truck will not be stopping for photos and residents are expected to stay in their yards.

“A lot of times, people will stop (Santa) for photos and hand their kids up, but this year with COVID, we can’t do that,” Bryant said.

Social distancing is stressed at both events.

“It’s something that’s went on, like I tell people ‘since the beginning of time,’ and it’s something people look forward to,” Bryant said. “We understand it’s been a terrible year for everyone and we thought it was important to at least bring cheer to people’s lives for Christmas and give them the opportunity to still see Santa, even if it’s from a distance.”

The fire department will also be delivering the annual Christmas food baskets. Bryant said there should be around 200 baskets delivered to families on the morning of Christmas Eve. The fire department is still accepting donations for the baskets.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.