DeWine appoints Scott to RGCC Board

RIO GRANDE — Gov. Mike DeWine recently appointed Christian Scott to the Rio Grande Community College.

“We are very excited to have Christian Scott join the RGCC board of Trustees. Christian is a great person and a dedicated community leader who is passionate about educating the future to ensure greater success for the entire region,” URG/RGCC President Ryan Smith said. “His perspective will be invaluable as we work to carry out our mission.”

According to a news release from Rio, Scott is a lifelong resident of Gallia County. He graduated from both Gallia Academy High School and the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College respectively. He has been teaching in the Gallipolis City School System for almost 25 years. He currently resides in Gallipolis with his wife and three teenage children. Scott has a passion to see children learn through positive educational experiences. He currently serves as pastor at Paint Creek Baptist Church, Gallipolis, Ohio.

“He has a desire to see our community grow and prosper in positive ways; economically, physically and spiritually,” the news release stated.

Scott takes the place of Sam Brady who completed his term. Scott was sworn in on Dec. 9 and will hold term on the RGCC board until 2025.

Information submitted by Rio.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.17-Rio.jpg