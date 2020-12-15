Christmas in the park

NEW HAVEN — A new Christmas tradition has begun in the Town of New Haven, and the public is the beneficiary of its beauty.

For what is believed to be the first time ever, the New Haven Park is illuminated with snowflakes, angels, a star, tree and more.

Mayor Phil Serevicz said he wanted to do something different; create a place people could walk through and take their kids. And after the idea struck, he knew just who to approach to make it happen.

Becky Reed, a longtime florist and interior designer, is the mother-in-law of Serevicz. A self-claimed “Christmas fanatic,” she said she had wanted to do something at the park for a long time.

Even though it was a little “last minute” this year, Reed and husband Fred, along with town employees, gathered lights, stakes, electric cords, and a tree, and began to map out a plan. She said many New Haven residents donated extra decorations they had, as did some of her clients. The town employees took their broken figurines that previously hung on poles throughout the municipality, salvaged what they could, and placed them on stakes.

The end result was the start of something Serevicz hopes will continue, with more and more added each year.

“She’s great at this stuff,” Serevicz said of Becky Reed. “She is also decorating some big wreaths with lights and bows to be hung throughout town with the banners we found.”

Reed said there were a few snags this first year. The only electric available was at the shelter and the pumphouse. She said she hopes they can get more electrical sources for next year so the display can be expanded. If she can get power to the second shelter, Reed said she would like to begin earlier in the season and get the community involved. She has plans to allow residents to place trees or other decorations in honor or in memory of loved ones.

The display will remain at the park until after the holidays.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing

