Story Walk to open Wednesday

ASHTON — Ashton Elementary is hosting its first “Story Walk” beginning Wednesday outside the school building.

The Story Walk will be open from Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. to Dec. 21 at 8 a.m.

“Families can come at their convenience and walk along the path in front of the school, stopping at each post to read a page from a book,” teacher Becky Ferrell told the Register. “When you have finished your walk you will have read the entire book.”

Ferrell suggests bringing a flashlight to help see the pages if participants are there in the dark.

Participants must wear facial covers to the story walk and stay socially distanced from others in attendance.

Ferrell said there is a “big paper snowman” for visitors to sign in. The paper is in front of the building and will allow the teachers to see how any families participated in the activity. Pictures of you and your family are also encouraged to be shared to the Ashton Bulldog Facebook page.

The Story Walk Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Vermont and was developed in a collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

