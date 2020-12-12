Grady receives senate committee appointments

CHARLESTON — State Senator Amy Grady (R-Mason), has been named vice chairperson of the Health and Human Resources Committee for the 85th Legislature.

According to a news release from the West Virginia Senate, Grady will also serve as a member of the Agriculture and Rural Development, Education, Judiciary, Military and Nature Resources committees.

“Senator Grady is one of our new members who is ready to hit the ground and start running,” Senate President-elect Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) said. “She brings a wealth of experience from her time as a classroom teacher to the Senate, and I am looking forward to seeing the great things she will accomplish in her first session.”

Grady was elected to the State Senate this past November. She represents the Fourth Senatorial District. The first session of the 85th Legislature begins Jan. 13, 2021.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_10.22-Grady.jpg