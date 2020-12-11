The Christmas Spirit… Town of Mason aglow for the holidays

MASON, W.Va. — “Trees in the Park” is in full swing at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason, and more Christmas activities are on tap, including a house decorating contest and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Nearly 20 lighted and decorated trees are visible at the park, and can be seen from as far away as across the river in the parking lot in Pomeroy. Many are placed in memory of loved ones, but is not necessary in order to enter a tree. They can still be set up by calling Sharon Kearns, council member, at 304-773-5864.

The decorating contest is open to residents within the municipality. It is free to enter, but those wishing to participate must register by calling the town hall at 304-773-5200.

According to Sarah Stover, council member in charge of the contest, it will be judged on Dec. 21. Those entered should keep their lights on that evening.

She said judges will be from out of town. Winners will receive cash prizes of $75 for first place, $50 for second, and $25 for third.

On December 16, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be riding a sleigh through town. They will begin at Wahama High School at 4 p.m., and make their way along the streets. Children should be out and watching.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

The Town of Mason will also be sponsoring a house decorating contest for those living within the municipality. Winners will receive cash prizes, and those wishing to participate must call the town hall to register. Pictured is the home of Homer and Tammy Newell on Third Street. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.12-Lights.jpg The Town of Mason will also be sponsoring a house decorating contest for those living within the municipality. Winners will receive cash prizes, and those wishing to participate must call the town hall to register. Pictured is the home of Homer and Tammy Newell on Third Street. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) Nearly 20 lighted and decorated trees adorn the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason for the annual “Trees in the Park.” Trees are still being accepted by calling Sharon Kearns at 304-773-5864. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.12-Trees.jpg Nearly 20 lighted and decorated trees adorn the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park in Mason for the annual “Trees in the Park.” Trees are still being accepted by calling Sharon Kearns at 304-773-5864. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy)

Town of Mason aglow for the holidays

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her a mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her a mindykearns1@hotmail.com.