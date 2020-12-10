Board of Education approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening to approve agenda items.

All board members — Dale Shobe, Rhonda Tennant, Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter and Ashley Cossin — were present at the meeting.

The board approved the following Marshall University students to do their student teaching in Mason County Schools for the spring semester: Khloie Billings, Jeremy Brumfield, Emily Bledsoe, and Michelle Hart.

For professional personnel matters, the board approved the following items: grant Family Medical Leave for Teresa Atkinson, Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; grant Family Medical Leave for Dawn Bays, Teacher, Beale Elementary, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; the resignation of Richard Nease, 7-12 Grade English/LA, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective December 2, 2020, due to retirement; the resignation of Faith Pearson, School Nurse, Central Office Itinerant, effective November 30, 2020; transfer of Jennifer Tate, Title I Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective 2021/22 school year.

For service personnel matters, the board granted Family Medical Leave for Charles Perry, Bus Operator, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

In extra-curricular matters, the board approved the following: employment of Charlene Templeton, Homebound/Alternative Education, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Robert Grady, GEAR UP, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, on an as needed basis, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of James Denney, Archery Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year. Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High will fund this position for the first year; employment of Shane Dunn, 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board of education approved the bid from MOTZ365, in the amount of $2,500, for field cleaning, magnet sweep, disinfectant, turf inspection, repair/replacement, impact testing, and field report of the Football/Soccer Field at Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High. Stadium Surcharge Funds will be the funding source.

Board members approved the Contracted Service Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Autism Services Center (ASC), to provide autism services for students in Mason County Schools for the 2020/21 school year. Special Education High Cost Funds will be the funding source.

In finance matters, the board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $798,363.25.

The next Mason County Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.

