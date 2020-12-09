Marshall set for first virtual commencement Dec. 12

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The stage is set for Saturday’s first virtual commencement at Marshall University. Two separate ceremonies, one at 9 a.m. and the other at noon, will recognize the university’s graduates from Spring 2020 and Summer 2020 and Winter 2020, respectively.

Both events will be livestreamed at https://livestream.com/marshallu. A synopsis of each ceremony is below.

9 a.m. ceremony: The graduation exercise, celebrating Spring 2020 graduates, will include the awarding of an honorary degree to Robert “Bob” Simpson, former interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. Jennifer Leslie Wells is the keynote speaker for the event. Wells is the senior regional organizer for Community Change and Community Change Action, a national organization that strengthens social change from the ground up. She is a Marshall University alumna.

Noon ceremony: The noon ceremony will recognize Summer 2020 and Winter 2020 graduates. Professor Dan Hollis, the recipient of the university’s Dr. Charles E. Hedrick Outstanding Faculty Award, will serve as guest speaker. A posthumous honorary degree will be awarded in honor of jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. and accepted by this son, Ellis Marsalis III, by video.

Graduates who may have questions about the ceremony or their final graduation paperwork may contact the Marshall University Office of the Registrar by phone at 304-696-6410 or visit www.marshall.edu/commencement for information.

Information submitted by Marshall University.