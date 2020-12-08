Double-digit increases in new cases… 94 total new cases reported across tri-county

Dec. 9, 10 a.m. to noon, New Haven Community Center, Layne St., New Haven;

Please remember to stay in your vehicle and have a face covering on.

COVID-19 testing for the area has been expanded. The cost is free, with testing sites in Mason County, W.Va., however, you do not need to be a Mason County resident to get tested. Testing is done by the Mason County Health Department with assistance from Mason County Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

OHIO VALLEY — Meigs, Mason and Gallia counties each continued to report double-digit increases in new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 56 new cases in Gallia County from Monday to Tuesday, making a total of 1,118 cases since March. These numbers were also reported by the Gallia Health Department on Tuesday.

The Meigs County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 631, of which 149 are active.

The Mason County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Local schools

After press time on Monday, the Buckeye Hills Career Center posted via its website “at least eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a student or staff person at Buckeye Hills Career Center, including our adult education division.”

The post stated the center will remain open and is working closely with the Gallia County Health Department. Since May, in the high school and adult education divisions, there have been a total of 27 positive students and 13 staff at Buckeye Hills.

Here’s a closer look at coronavirus cases across our area:

Gallia County

ODH reported a total of 1,118 total cases of COVID-19 (since March) in Gallia County as part of Tuesday’s updates. This is an increase of 56 since Monday.

ODH also lists 15 deaths. ODH and the Gallia Health Department reported a total of 76 hospitalizations, an increase of one from the previous day, and 631 presumed recovered individuals as of Tuesday.

Age ranges for the 1,118 total cases reported by ODH on Tuesday are as follows:

0-19 — 160 cases (13 new cases)

20-29 — 185 cases (3 hospitalizations, 15 new cases)

30-39 — 144 cases (3 hospitalizations, 2 new cases)

40-49 — 174 cases (3 hospitalizations, 9 new cases)

50-59 — 150 cases (6 hospitalizations, 9 new cases)

60-69 — 147 cases (16 hospitalizations, 2 deaths, 6 new cases)

70-79 — 98 cases (21 hospitalizations, 6 deaths, 4 new cases)

80-plus — 59 cases (24 hospitalizations, 7 deaths, 6 new cases)

Gallia County is currently “Orange” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map after meeting two of the seven indicators last week.

Meigs County

The Meigs County Health Department reported 14 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County, according to a news release from the Meigs County Health Department on Tuesday. The health department reported 45 additional recovered cases, bringing the recovered case total to 471.

The cases bring Meigs County to 149 active cases, and 631 total cases (586 confirmed, 45 probable) since April.

Age ranges for the 631 Meigs County cases, as of Thursday, are as follows:

0-9 — 21 cases

10-19 — 53 cases (1 new case)

20-29 — 99 cases (1 hospitalization, 3 new cases)

30-39 — 76 cases (2 hospitalizations, 2 new cases)

40-49 — 89 cases (1 hospitalization, 2 new cases)

50-59 — 96 cases (2 hospitalizations, 2 new cases)

60-69 — 79 cases (8 hospitalizations, 3 new cases)

70-79 — 65 cases (11 hospitalizations, 3 deaths, 1 new case1)

80-89 — 33 cases (7 hospitalizations, 5 deaths)

90-99 — 16 cases (5 hospitalizations, 3 deaths)

100-109 — 1 case (1 hospitalization)

There have been a total of 471 recovered cases, 38 hospitalizations and 11 deaths confirmed by the health department as of Tuesday.

There have been seven positive antibody tests in Meigs County. Antibody tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which may tell you if you had a past infection with the virus that causes COVID-19.

For more data and information on the cases in Meigs County visit https://www.meigs-health.com/covid-19/ .

Meigs County is currently “Red” on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System after meeting four of the seven indicators last week.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department announced a total of 683 cases on Tuesday, 24 more than Monday. Of those, 267 are active and 406 are recovered. There are currently 13 hospitalized cases. There have been a total of 10 deaths in Mason County due to COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 685 total cases (since March) for Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, 19 more than Monday. Of those, 670 are confirmed cases and 15 are probable cases.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 685 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 7 cases

10-19 — 55 cases (1 new confirmed case)

20-29 — 95 cases (plus 2 probable cases, 2 new confirmed cases)

30-39 — 68 cases (plus 4 probable cases)

40-49 — 109 cases (plus 5 probable cases, 3 new confirmed cases)

50-59 — 116 cases (plus 3 probable cases, 2 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

60-69 — 105 cases (plus 1 probable case, 1 death, 8 new confirmed cases)

70+ — 115 cases (6 deaths, 4 new confirmed cases)

Mason County continues to be listed as “Red” on the West Virginia County Alert System map and WVDE map. Mason County’s latest infection rate was 94.82 on Tuesday, with a 11.53 percent positivity rate. Surrounding counties are orange.

Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health reported a 24-hour change of 25,721 new cases on Monday (21-day average of 9,408), however, ODH stated this data includes “a backlog of approximately 13,000 antigen test records that date back to Nov. 1.” There were 81 new deaths (21-day average of 63), 657 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 351) and 67 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 36) reported in the previous 24 hours, according to Tuesday’s update.

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Tuesday, DHHR is reporting a total of 57,060 cases with 870 deaths. There was an increase of 932 cases from Monday and 29 new deaths. DHHR reports a total of 1,236,850 lab test have been completed, with a 3.99 cumulative percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 6.14 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham and Beth Sergent contributed to this story.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

