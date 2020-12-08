Point council discusses COVID-19, river museum bids

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant City Council met virtually on Monday evening to discuss holiday events, the coronavirus and an update on bids for the new river museum.

Mayor Brian Billings gave an update on COVID-19 cases within city offices. Billings said there are three employees with COVID-19. In addition, there is one employee in quarantine due to possible exposure. Billings reminded council members the doors to city offices are locked and masks are worn by employees in the buildings when near others.

Council also approved for Billings to contact an attorney from Jackson County to apply for additional Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. Billings said he was contacted by the attorney, Kevin Harris, as well as the a city clerk in Jackson County. Harris told Billings the City of Point Pleasant is likely to receive funding from the CARES Act, but the deadline to apply is Dec. 30. If the city receives money, they will owe the attorney 10 percent.

City officials canceled the annual employee Christmas dinner due to Mason County being “red” on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources map.

As previously reported by the Register, the annual Silver Bridge Memorial Ceremony is canceled for the year, but a wreath and crosses will be placed at the site to remember the victims. Billings told council he would like to find lights to leave the trees lit at the Silver Bridge Memorial site year round.

In her report to council, City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the police department received the 2021 Ford Interceptor cruiser, which was ordered by the previous council. The cruiser was sent to have radios and equipment installed.

Tatterson also said the bid for the new river museum was not awarded due to all the bids received being over budget. Tatterson said the budget for the project is $2 million dollars. The engineer is working to revise the plan or find additional funding.

City Attorney Joe Supple told council he would have a draft of a revised municipal service fee ordinance at the next meeting. This amended ordinance would allow the city to collect delinquent fees from residents without filing suit in the court.

Mayor Billings said employees are working on a water issue on Sandhill Road, which effects Meadowbrook.

In council member concerns,

Cody Greathouse said he is working on drawings and plans for the Harmon Park sports complex.

Judy Holland said the lights at Medal of Honor Park are not working. Randy Hall, city street commissioner, said he would have someone fix them on Tuesday morning.

All council members — Bob McMillan, Gabe Roush, Corrie Fetty, Paul Knisley, Cody Greathouse, Leigh Ann Shepard, Nathan Wedge, Judy Holland, Diana Hall and Dylan Handley — were all present at the meeting.

