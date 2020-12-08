Town of Mason discusses infrastructure projects

MASON — Infrastructure projects for the coming year were discussed when members of the Mason Town Council met recently.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Steve Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson and Sarah Stover.

At least two projects will be undertaken, according to Dennis, including a water upgrade project for Clifton, and a sidewalk project.

The mayor said it was recently learned there is an 8-inch main water line that runs to the Clifton pond. The council plans to apply for engineering services to design the project, which will provide better service to the area, as well as increase water pressure.

A sidewalk project to upgrade older walks in the areas of Anderson and Brown streets is underway, the mayor said. The project will repair the sidewalk and add curbs to make them handicap accessible. Construction is being partially funded through a grant. Bids for the project were due Dec. 8, and Dennis said she will be notified of who won the bid.

Two pieces of needed equipment for the wastewater plant will be purchased, it was decided. A pump was reported down at the plant, with estimates of $5,000 to repair, or $9,000 to replace. Also, a control panel is broken and will cost $8,000. The council agreed to purchase a new pump, to be paid from the sewer renewal and replacement fund. A new panel will be paid from the sewer account, which contains $67,000.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that Santa will be riding through the streets of town on Dec. 16, beginning at 4 p.m., with the route to be announced;

Agreed to close the rental of the community room while the county is listed as red on the COVID-19 map, but will honor reservations already made;

Agreed to increase the pay of Patrolman Tyler Doss to $16 per hour, following his testing and promotion to sergeant;

Heard from Kearns that there are 10 decorated trees in the Mason park and trees are still being accepted;

Tabled a decision to extend the contract of an employee through Career Connections for an additional 13 weeks; and,

Cancelled the Christmas parade and employee holiday dinner.

The next meeting will be held Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m., and social distancing will be observed.

