FRN to host ‘drive-thru’ Family Christmas Saturday

POINT PLEASANT — The annual Mason County Family Christmas event will be held this Saturday at the board of education office.

The event will be a drive-thru style this year due to the pandemic. Participants will go to the Mason County Board of Education Office, at 1 Education Lane in Point Pleasant, on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

The event, which is sponsored by the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN), provides resources and activities for families in the county. In years past, this event took place at the former Point Pleasant Central Elementary.

Throughout the parking lot this Saturday, organizations will have booths set up with various items for families and children.

Participants will receive craft kits, books, snacks and even see Santa. FRN members said masks will still be required at the pick-up sites. FRN Director Greg Fowler said families will receive informational packets with resources from many organizations.

FRN helps to provide families with information on service providers, education and government issues that affect children and families.

Organizations involved in Mason County FRN include the board of education, Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Mason County Homeless Shelter, Mason County 4-H, churches, substance abuse prevention programs and many health care services.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-5.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.