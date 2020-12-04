Finding light(s) during a dark year… Gallipolis In Lights returns for Christmas season

- If you are sick, or were recently exposed to COVID-19, please do not enter the park.

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Despite some changes, City Park is once again aglow for the Christmas season thanks to the annual Gallipolis In Lights display.

Assembled by volunteers who have spent the last couple of months literally preparing the park, Gallipolis In Lights, is currently open to the public though with some changes and safety guidelines.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers made a concerted effort to move displays closer to the road to allow visitors an opportunity to view more lights from their vehicles. The park is open for those who choose to walk through, however, found at several points within the display are posted safety guidelines in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those guidelines are as follows:

Practice social distancing of at least six feet;

Facial coverings are required at all times;

Share sidewalks, step aside to let others pass;

If you are sick, or were recently exposed to COVID-19, please do not enter the park.

The popular display was once again noted as part of the 2020 Driveable Ohio Holiday Lights Trail promoted by TourismOhio which highlights a total of 16 destinations across the state.

The display is open nightly until Jan. 2. Admission is free.

By Beth Sergent bsergent@aimmediamidwest.com