Commissioners recognize county health department

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners recognized employees of the Mason County Health Department during the meeting on Thursday afternoon.

Commissioners expressed their appreciation of the work the department has done during the pandemic. Employees of the department described their days, which start at 7:30 a.m. and typically end around 6 p.m. The department is also conducting testing, which will continue next week. Certificates from the commission were presented to health department employees.

Dennis Zimmerman, director of the Office of Emergency Services (OES), told the commissioners the remaining money from the governor’s block grant needs to be allocated by Dec. 30. Zimmerman said he did not think this would be an issue.

For the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, Zimmerman said about $710,000 has been provided to the county so far. He will be submitting another request soon for additional funds.

Commissioners approved Zimmerman’s request to pay out the remaining paid time off to employees for the year. Zimmerman said many employees didn’t take vacation time because they needed “all hands on deck” during the pandemic.

The commissioners discussed the need for new vehicles for the sheriff’s department, but decided to take no actions until hearing from the sheriff and sheriff-elect.

Commissioners approved grant applications from County Clerk Diana Cromley and County Administrator John Gerlach.

The next Mason County Commission meeting is set for Dec. 17 at 4 p.m.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

