Elf hunting returns with drive-thru event

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The annual “Elf Hunt” will return this year to the West Virginia State Farm Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The Elf Hunt is organized by the LifeSpring Community Church and will be revised this year to be a drive-thru event only. On Dec. 15, participants can arrive at the farm museum anytime between 6-8 p.m. to look for “mischievous” elves who could be dancing, flipping around, climbing trees or just being silly, according to church member Claire Cottrill.

LifeSpring Community Church Pastor Jordan Decker said in traditional years, there would be refreshments, stories and crafts in one of the buildings at the museum, but this year, participants must remain in their vehicles.

Cottrill recommended bringing flashlights to look for the elves around the displays and throughout the museum grounds. In the past, organizers said children in elementary school and younger tend to “enjoy the magic the most,” but all ages are welcome.

“That brings the kids a lot of joy to be able to find their own elf and see what kind of things they’re doing when they think nobody is looking,” Cottrill said.

The event is free, but Decker said participants can bring a canned food item to donate to the Point Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. There will be a contact-less drop-off for the canned items and they will be used for the fire department’s Christmas baskets given to families in need.

“We are in a season in the church called ‘advent’ and it’s about waiting and hope and expectations,” Decker said. “At the end of 2020, which has turned out to be not at all what we probably expected, this is a way for us to share hope and maybe a little bit of joy at the end of this year in Jesus’s name.”

The annual "Elf Hunt" will return this year to the West Virginia State Farm Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Pictured is the farm musem lit up in a previous year during its annual Christmas light show. Also pictured, the "wishing well" and Mothman in the distance.

Doubles as canned-food drive

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

