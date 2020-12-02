Limited access announced for libraries, town hall

MASON COUNTY — The Mason County Library System and Mason Town Hall have joined the growing list of entities limiting access to the public, as cases of COVID-19 continue to increase locally.

The lobby of the town hall in Mason is now closed to the public until further notice, according to an office worker. She said employees will continue to man the office during regular business hours to answer calls at 304-773-5200.

Water bills can be paid in a variety of ways while the lobby remains closed, including a drop box, located to the right of the door, which is checked several times a day. Those with a credit/debit card can pay over the phone or online, with an additional fee. The link is located on the Town of Mason Facebook page. A payment can also be made from a checking account by calling the town hall and providing the information. There is no additional fee to pay this way.

Those needing new service can call the town hall. An in-person appointment will then be made.

All three Mason County libraries – Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven – will be closed to the public and will operate on curbside service.

According to Library Director Pam Thompson, employees will continue to work, and patrons can call in their book requests. Books will be bagged and placed outside for pickup. Thompson said staff will update each library’s Facebook page regularly with new book arrivals.

Faxing, copies, and notary services will still be available at the door.

In addition, Thompson said all story hour sessions will go virtual. Parents will receive an invitation with a link attached.

The Point Pleasant library will be open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons can call 304-675-0894 to request books. Mason will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and can be reached at 304-773-5580. New Haven will be open from Monday through Thursday, also 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The New Haven library number is 304-882-3252.

The town hall and libraries join the Mason County Courthouse, which earlier announced offices are closed to walk-in traffic and operating by appointment only. Mason County Schools are also closed to students this week, with the students learning remotely.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.