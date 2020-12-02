Book signing for local author set… Coincides with ‘Christmas on Main’ event

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Local author, Logan Edmonds, son of Will and Lynnita Edmonds of Flatrock, W.Va., will be signing and selling his debut novel, “The Medallion Mythos,” at the Mason Jar in Point Pleasant on Dec. 5 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. as part of the Christmas on Main sales event.

Edmonds has been an active member in the community through his work in Mason County 4-H and now as an employee of Ohio Valley Bank in Point Pleasant. He graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in English from Marshall University in 2018.

Work on “The Medallion Mythos” began in 2019 and concluded with Edmonds’ self-publishing of the book in September 2020.

According to a news release about the book, “Nestled below the infamous Tinru Mountains, Medallion is a small town steeped in legend. How much is true though? Perhaps even more than we know. The Medallion Mythos takes us on a journey through the past to show us just how dire the present situation is as an array of characters meet in the fight to establish which force will reign supreme- Nature or Chaos.”

Edmonds stated he’s been writing since his dad introduced him to “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” series as a child. These works, along with stories of folklore and various mythologies helped to inspire his novel and will continue to play a role in his future works.

“The Medallion Mythos” is available for purchase right now on Lulu.com.

Information provided on behalf of Logan Edmonds.

Coincides with ‘Christmas on Main’ event