Mason, New Haven Christmas parades cancelled

MASON/NEW HAVEN — Christmas parades in the towns of Mason and New Haven have been cancelled, according to their respective mayors.

The parades were scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. in New Haven, and the same day in Mason at noon.

Mason Mayor Donna Dennis cited the anticipated inclement weather forecasted, as well as a lack of participants as the reasons for the cancellation. Santa will not be making an appearance at town hall that day.

She added the town is expecting a visit from Santa prior to Christmas. Details will be announced as they become available, and will be posted on the town’s Facebook page.

New Haven Mayor Phil Serevicz said his town is cancelling the parade, as well. The annual New Haven Christmas Bazaar, normally hosted the same day by the fire department auxiliary, along with a Santa visit, was cancelled earlier in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason is still hosting its “Trees in the Park” event, as well as a decorated house contest. Some trees have already been placed in the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park, and the town is still accepting additional ones. They can be placed in honor or memory of a loved one, if desired. Those wishing to place trees should contact Councilwoman Sharon Kearns at 304-773-5864.

The decorating contest is open to those within the Mason corporation limits. Residents wishing to participate can call the town hall at 304-773-5200 to register. Registration is free, and the judging will take place on Dec. 21. Prizes will include $75 for first place; $50 for second; and $25 for third. Councilwoman Sarah Stover is in charge of this event.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

