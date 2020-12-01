Local dance studio competes virtually

POINT PLEASANT — In the recent Virtual Dance Experience IV, Ohio River Dance competed against dozens of dance studios from around the state and area for prestigious top honors at Showstopper, the largest dance competition in the country.

Their entries placed as follows:

“Men in Black” , Audreanna Reed, 11 Years Solo Performance Hip Hop received a Gold First Place, placing second in their category and 18th overall.

“Colors of the Wind”, Hannah Deem, 15 Years Solo Performance Lyrical received a Gold First Place, placing first in their category and 12th overall.

“Welcome to the Black Parade”, Hannah Deem, Hannah Lloyd, Skyla Fenstermacher, Julia Neal, Audreanna Reed, 13 Years Small Performance Open received a Gold First Place, placing first in their category and fifth overall.

“Sunshine, Lollipops” , Julia Neal, 12 Years Solo Performance Tap received a Gold First Place, placing second in their category and 19th overall.

Ohio River Dance received four gold awards. This qualifies them to go to the Showstopper National Finals in either Sandusky, Mashantucket, Myrtle Beach, Kissimmee, Anaheim, or Galveston this summer.

