Moose charity event canceled, update on outreach

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 canceled the upcoming charity bingo due to the increase of COVID-19 cases.

The December charity bingo was set for Dec. 14 to benefit the Toys for Kids association in Mason County.

Moose member David Morgan said holding the next charity bingo will be on a month-to-month basis for now.

There is still an “Angel Tree” at the Moose Lodge for the Mason County Baby Pantry. The Moose Lodge is also collecting toys for both the baby pantry and Toys for Kids.

Those donations can be dropped off at the Moose Lodge.

Morgan said next fall, the lodge will again support the Toys for Kids and the annual efforts to provide Christmas presents for children and families in need throughout the county.

Members of the Point Pleasant Moose Lodge will decide on the January Charity Bingo closer to the event.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.